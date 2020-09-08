Infographic: Tibet Autonomous Region sees substantial development owing to favorable policies, national aid

GT



Editor's Note:From September 1 to 9, 1965, the First Session of the First People's Congress of Tibet was held. At this session, Tibet Autonomous Region was founded after almost a decade of preparation. In the past half century, the region sitting on the "Roof of the World," known for its harsh environment, has witnessed tremendous changes. This page documents Tibet's remarkable progress in economic development, improving people's livelihoods and boosting tourism.