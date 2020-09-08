China eases rules for exporters to sell goods domestically

A crane transports containers at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2020. The border port of Erenhot has seen a total of 1,500 China-Europe freight trains passing through this year, local authorities said Friday. Photo:Xinhua



RELATED ARTICLES: Exports in high gear

China's top market regulator said on Tuesday that it has taken steps to relax regulations to make it easier for export-oriented companies to sell their products in the domestic market, in a bid to help companies cope with declines in global trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Among the most significant changes, domestic companies are permitted to sell their export-bound products in the domestic market without the need to obtain extra certificates until the end of the year.However, they need to declare that the products meet China's compulsory standards, according to a document released by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Tuesday.The government will also guide and support companies to make products for both overseas and domestic markets on the same production lines with the same standards and same quality, so that businesses can sell their products in both markets without spending more to change production lines, the SAMR document showed.The steps are part of a broader push in China - "switching export to internal selling" - to leverage the massive domestic market to help the export sector, as global trade remains under heavy pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.While China's exports rebounded remarkably in recent months, external uncertainty is seen by top policymakers as one of the biggest risks for China's trade and the broader economy.In August, China's exports increased 9.5 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms, beating expectations and marking the fastest expansion in 18 months, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.