Exploring the symbolism behind China’s highest order of honor- The Medal of the Republic

The Medal of the Republic is China's highest order of honor. On Tuesday, a ceremony to commend exemplary individuals for their efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic was held in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People. During the ceremony, Zhong Nanshan, China's top epidemiologist, became the 9th recipient of the Medal of the Republic.In 2015, the National People's Congress Standing Committee passed a law establishing two national orders; the Medal of the Republic was one of them. It is a great laurel given to people who made massive contributions to develop as well as to safeguard China.The medal itself features various designs that represent the Chinese national spirit. Gold and red are its two main colors. The main body of the medal is engraved with the Chinese National Emblem, a five-pointed star, the Yellow River, the Yangtze River as well as mountains and peonies as decorative elements. The neck piece linked to the medal is finely crafted by using traditional Chinese techniques, such as enameling and the filigree inlaying.

Zhong Nanshan, recipient of the Medal of the Republic, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2020. China started a meeting Tuesday morning in Beijing to commend role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

In contrast to the design of the main body of the medal, the neck piece looks delicate and complex. It incorporates details such as Chinese knots and orchids; each single element conveys a symbolic meaning such as the Chinese knots representing 'solidarity', and the orchids symbolizing the noble and virtuous character of an individual. Such single details connect one to another to compose the entire neck piece."The necklace is a round circle that is above the main body of the medal. The main body of the medal has a prominent Chinese National Emblem with a touch of white color. It is very eye-catching and delivers the sense of solemn." Zeng Min, an associate professor at the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, told the Global Times in an interview on Tuesday."The Chinese knot elements on the necklace embodies our solidarity of faith, another element, the orchid, represents noble characters who are like Zhong Nanshan. Such elements are woven into each other to form a chain that holds the medal which hangs below. This is like our solidarity and the medical heroes who protected our country during the pandemic." Zeng said.Liu Bo, a professor at China's Central Academy of Fine Arts, was the chief designer of the medal. At a press conference in November 2019, Liu told media "the whole designing process took three years and a month. We launched seminar reports more than 60 times, and designed near 200 versions of the medal….""It is not like any other medals. The Medal of the Republic is a rare artwork. It will be the pride of its owner for a lifetime." Zeng noted.