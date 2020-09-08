Former member of Taiwan pop group becomes dentist in Southwest China

Xu Junhao Photo: VCG

A former member of a pop group in the island of Taiwan became a dentist following an accident and chose to open his clinic in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. His story has gone viral on Chinese social media recently, touching and inspiring netizens.40-year-old Xu Junhao has lived in Chengdu for 15 years. After accidentally injuring himself during a rehearsal in 2003, Xu decided on a change of direction with encouragement from his father. He joined the West China School of Stomatology at Sichuan University in 2004, which was the beginning of his Chengdu life.After graduating seven years later, Xu went to Germany to study stomatology further and finally got a master's diploma in 2015. "I decided to return to Chengdu because I saw the economic development potential of the city," Xu told the Global Times, so the city became his starting point for creating a business.Xu's parents visited his clinic and agreed with his decision. "I told them (from Taiwan to Chengdu) is just from one home to another for me," Xu said when interviewed by Sichuan Radio and Television.He said he likes the city as the people are amiable and the local government helps young people from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to create businesses in the city with favorable policies.As he was educated both in the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, Xu noticed the difference between the two educational systems."Taiwan's universities are more like the US style, while teachers in the universities of the Chinese mainland are strictly academic," Xu said.Xu's story touched and inspired many netizens in the Chinese mainland when it was reported on Sina Weibo. The related hashtag "former idol singer in Taiwan is working as a dentist in Chengdu" has been viewed over 600 million times as of Tuesday."It is hard for an idol singer to put aside the past and find new goals and achievements. I respect him," one netizen commented on Sina Weibo.Some netizens welcomed him to live in Chengdu. "My favorite is what he said 'from one home to another.' Chengdu is always home to you. Hope you can live happier and longer in the city," another netizen wrote.Xu said he was happy to see many netizens can be inspired by his story. Following the hit album Youth Yearbook his band released in 2003, Xu went viral online. The popularity changed his life a bit.More local residents heard about Xu's clinic after the recent reports about him and have called to make an appointment. "The number of appointments is increasing, but I have to control the number to maintain high-quality treatment," Xu told the Global Times."To be honest, I think I have never really left the entertainment industry," Xu said, adding that he still loves fitness and keeps an optimistic life attitude. "I am still a star in my life."