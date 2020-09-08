US officials planning to visit Taiwan, think twice

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Some Taiwan media claimed recently that Taiwan will establish a new economic dialogue with the US, and may restart negotiations on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. It was reported that Taiwan authorities are actively promoting the visit of US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to Taiwan and may invite Keith Krach, undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy, and the environment to the island.Taiwan authorities intend to advance those events, which is to rely on Washington's influence to boost its own standing. But will these events bring security to Taiwan DPP authorities? Will the US provide security guarantees to Taiwan? The answer is no. Taiwan is just a little chess piece in the hands of the Americans. Once the situation turns around, Taiwan authorities will lose miserably. Have they forgotten the history of 50 years ago?American officials planning to visit Taiwan should think twice. You should understand the weight of the Taiwan question in the hearts of Chinese people. For Americans who dare to provoke China on the Taiwan question, the Chinese people will remember you for a lifetime. Do not come to China anymore, you are not welcome here. You and your affiliated companies will have to stop doing business with China and face sanctions. You will face consequences.The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn