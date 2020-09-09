US college strives to protect students from COVID-19 after reopening campus

A sign for reduced occupancy in classrooms is seen on a wall at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 4, 2020. While many U.S. colleges including its prestigious neighbor across the Charles River, Harvard University, have started the fall semester fully online, Boston University (BU) found itself going the extra mile to ensure all the students who chose to live on campus under a hybrid learning mode are safe and healthy. (Photo by Wu Tongyangzi/Xinhua)

Physical distancing marks for queue lines are seen in the George Sherman Union (of students) at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 4, 2020. While many U.S. colleges including its prestigious neighbor across the Charles River, Harvard University, have started the fall semester fully online, Boston University (BU) found itself going the extra mile to ensure all the students who chose to live on campus under a hybrid learning mode are safe and healthy. (Photo by Wu Tongyangzi/Xinhua)

A spaced-out dining area is seen at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 4, 2020. While many U.S. colleges including its prestigious neighbor across the Charles River, Harvard University, have started the fall semester fully online, Boston University (BU) found itself going the extra mile to ensure all the students who chose to live on campus under a hybrid learning mode are safe and healthy. (Photo by Wu Tongyangzi/Xinhua)

Signs of measures against COVID-19 are seen on the doors of the George Sherman Union (of students) at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 4, 2020. While many U.S. colleges including its prestigious neighbor across the Charles River, Harvard University, have started the fall semester fully online, Boston University (BU) found itself going the extra mile to ensure all the students who chose to live on campus under a hybrid learning mode are safe and healthy. (Photo by Wu Tongyangzi/Xinhua)

People sit in a spaced-out dining area at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 4, 2020. While many U.S. colleges including its prestigious neighbor across the Charles River, Harvard University, have started the fall semester fully online, Boston University (BU) found itself going the extra mile to ensure all the students who chose to live on campus under a hybrid learning mode are safe and healthy. (Photo by Wu Tongyangzi/Xinhua)

Directional signs are seen on the floor of a dining area at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 4, 2020. While many U.S. colleges including its prestigious neighbor across the Charles River, Harvard University, have started the fall semester fully online, Boston University (BU) found itself going the extra mile to ensure all the students who chose to live on campus under a hybrid learning mode are safe and healthy. (Photo by Wu Tongyangzi/Xinhua)