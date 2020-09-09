Tea garden workers pluck tea leaves in India

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/9 9:17:08

A tea garden worker plucks tea leaves after the relaxation of lockdown on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Sept. 8, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)


 

