Beekeeper extracts honey from honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq

A beekeeper extracts honey from a honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2020. Beekeeper is an ancient profession in Iraq and they insist on manual production of honey. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A beekeeper extracts honey from a honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2020. Beekeeper is an ancient profession in Iraq and they insist on manual production of honey. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A beekeeper checks a honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2020. Beekeeper is an ancient profession in Iraq and they insist on manual production of honey. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A beekeeper checks a honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2020. Beekeeper is an ancient profession in Iraq and they insist on manual production of honey. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)