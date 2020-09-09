Beekeeper extracts honey from honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/9 9:28:36

A beekeeper extracts honey from a honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2020. Beekeeper is an ancient profession in Iraq and they insist on manual production of honey. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

A beekeeper checks a honeycomb in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2020. Beekeeper is an ancient profession in Iraq and they insist on manual production of honey. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

Posted in: WORLD
