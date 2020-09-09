Number of tourists declines in Vama Veche due to COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/9 9:31:31

Tourists walk on a commercial street in Vama Veche, Romania, Sept. 7, 2020. The number of tourists coming to Vama Veche in Romania has declined this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
