A girl visits the Sao Paulo's Aquarium that reopened last Saturday after six months of closing due to COVID-19 outbreak restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

People visit the Sao Paulo's Aquarium that reopened last Saturday after six months of closing due to COVID-19 outbreak restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)