Countries deny joining Clean Network program, claim US unilaterally put them on list: source

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo File photo: Xinhua

RELATED ARTICLES: Huawei mobile phone business is tested

Facts prove that the US intention to contain China in the internet space has not been welcomed, as many of the countries that Washington claimed had joined its Clean Network program have denied being part of it, saying the US had unilaterally put their names on the list, the Global Times has learned.The US claimed that at least 30 countries and regions had joined its Clean Network plan, including United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Romania, Denmark, and Latvia.However, according to a source close to the matter, many of the countries denied that they had joined the program, but were nonetheless included by the US in the list, which experts said was aimed at building momentum for its so-called Clean Network plan.It is a very dirty trick to lure other countries into the plan, experts said.Global Times