Sun halo appears in Singapore

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/9 10:47:21

A sun halo appears above the Merlion in Singapore on Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

A sun halo appears above the office towers of Suntec City in Singapore on Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

A sun halo appears above the Esplanade in Singapore on Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

