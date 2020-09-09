Taiwan netizens feel duped as Czech senate president changes discourse on island

Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil waves upon his arrival at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP

After visiting the island of Taiwan, the head of the Czech Senate Milos Vystrcil turned his back on the island by arguing that he never violated the one China principle or called Taiwan an independent country, angering some netizens from the island, as his word games had duped Taiwan authorities into donating 100,000 masks and five mask production lines.Vystrcil quickly became the focus of attention last week after he stated, "I am Taiwanese" in a speech during his high-profile visit to the island. However, the Czech Senate president changed his tune when he was back home.In a TV interview, he denied that he had ever said anything to acknowledge Taiwan as an independent country.The Global Times found that some media from Taiwan even made a big deal about the Vystrcil's visit last week, and said donating the mask-making lines would hopefully get more countries like Czech to support Taiwan. Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen even took to Facebook to welcome Vystrcil's visit.However, rational netizens believe that by using one sentence - "I am Taiwanese" - Vystrcil blinded the Taiwan authority and cheated the island out of five mask production lines."Czech Republic President Milos Zeman recently slammed Vystrcil's visit to the island, calling it a "boyish provocation" and saying that he will now be excluded from meetings of the state's top foreign policy officials.Vystrcil, however, argued that the Czech government never voted or held meetings to discuss whether he should go to Taiwan, nor did he call Taiwan an "independent country" during his trip there, arguing that the Czech government only advised him not to go to Taiwan, but did not request that he not go.Ignoring opposition from China and the Czech government, Vystrcil insisted on visiting the island of Taiwan and instigating secessionist forces, a blatant provocation that "crossed a red line," Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said.Global Times