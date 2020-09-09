Palestinian women make grape malban

Palestinian women collect sheets of grape malban, a mixture of grapes and semolina, in the West Bank village of Dura near Hebron, Sept. 8, 2020. Malban is a traditional sweets made from grape juice, sugar and semolina. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

