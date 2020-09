Tourism across British Columbia sees staggering losses

Tourists check information at a closed tourist information centre at the Granville Island market in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 8, 2020. As summer winds down, tourism operators across British Columbia province are looking at staggering losses from a season constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors pass by a nearly empty plaza in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 8, 2020. As summer winds down, tourism operators across British Columbia province are looking at staggering losses from a season constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An 'Aquabus' ferry carries a few tourists on board in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 8, 2020. As summer winds down, tourism operators across British Columbia province are looking at staggering losses from a season constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen inside the Granville Island market in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 8, 2020. As summer winds down, tourism operators across British Columbia province are looking at staggering losses from a season constricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)