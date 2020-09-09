Destroyer flotilla in 4-day maritime realistic training

Sailors assigned to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command heave the mooring lines, preparing for receiving supplies from the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 963), during the process of abreast replenishment-at-sea in a 4-day maritime real-combat training exercise on September 2, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Wei)

A female sailor assigned to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command uses anemometer to measure wind direction and speed on the guided-missile destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) during a 4-day maritime real-combat training exercise on September 2, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Wei)

The guided-missile destroyers Hohhot (Hull 161) and Wuhan (Hull 169), together with the guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568), steam in formation in an undisclosed sea area during a 4-day maritime real-combat training exercise on September 2, 2020. All the warships are attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Wei)

The guided-missile destroyer Wuhan (Hull 169) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams in an undisclosed sea area during a 4-day maritime real-combat training exercise on September 2, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Wei)

The guided-missile destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock sea targets during a live-fire drill of a 4-day maritime real-combat training exercise on September 2, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Wei)

