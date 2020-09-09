Magnolia flowers at Beijing Garden in Canberra, Australia

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2020 shows a magnolia flower at the Beijing Garden by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia. Canberra, capital city of Australia, enters spring in September. Recently, more local residents go out to enjoy the flowers at the Beijing Garden in the city center. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)





