Iran launches new centrifuges

Iran's nuclear body said Tuesday that it had launched a new "advanced centrifuges" facility to replace one badly damaged by "sabotage" at its main Natanz nuclear fuel plant in July."It was decided to create a more modern, larger and more improved station in the heart of the mountains around Natanz, and the implementation of this project has started," Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran's atomic agency, said in a statement on state television."We started the preliminary work by supplying the equipment and setting up a series of production chambers for advanced centrifuges," he added, without giving further details.Advanced centrifuges are used in the process of uranium enrichment.AFP