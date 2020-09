A terminally ill Frenchman who planned to live stream his death on social media has accepted palliative care after refusing food and medication for over three days.Alain Cocq, 57, had earlier announced he was refusing all food, drink and medicine after French President Emmanuel Macron turned down his request for euthanasia.Cocq, who suffers from a rare genetic condition which causes the walls of his arteries to stick together, said he believed he had less than a week to live.AFP