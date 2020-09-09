The new boys

Luke Ayling Photo: VCG

Ilian Meslier - Leeds United

Luke Ayling - Leeds United

Stuart Dallas - Leeds United

Antonee Robinson - Fulham

Joe Bryan - Fulham

Semi Ajayi - West Brom

Neeskens Kebano - Fulham

Matheus Pereira - West Brom

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham

The English Premier League kicks off its 2020-21 season this weekend just weeks after the last one concluded. In between there have been the UEFA Europa League and Champions League seasons ending, the English FA Cup and Community Shields and a pair of England international friendlies, among a return of UEFA Nations League action for European teams.We have hardly been short of football - or the headlines that the game provides - in the meantime. Perhaps the strange times make up for a lack of a break and the desire to keep it all moving along, perhaps we will all pay for it with ennui ahead of Euro 2020 next summer?What's sure is that there is a healthy appetite for the return of the "Best League In The World" as it styles itself, even it will restart without the man who many - his peers included last year - consider the best on the planet. Lionel Messi will not swap Barcelona for Manchester City for a reunion with former Camp Nou boss Pep Guardiola this season, though he would still certainly be welcomed to the Etihad next summer when his contract expires.That transfer saga may be over, for now at least, but there are others yet to be resolved before the window ends on October 5. Could that see Jadon Sancho join Manchester United, a story that has run on and on all summer long? Is there an even bigger deal to be played out for one of the clubs striving for success this season?Time, as ever, will tell. We have the 38 games until May for this season to pan out as it will. For now, with the season not yet upon us it is a time of hope and nowhere more so than in the hearts of players, staff and fans of the three teams who came up from the Championship last season.Leeds United finished as champions, West Bromwich Albion as runners-up and Fulham joined them via the playoffs, beating Brentford at an empty Wembley in August. That none of their fans were there to see them go up matters not as the promise of a season in the Promised Land.Nowhere more so than at Elland Road, which welcomes Premier League football back to the city of Leeds for the first time in 16 years.The West Yorkshire side have had some rough times in between, especially in the boardroom, but under "EL Loco" Marcelo Biesla they have put the disappointment of near misses behind them and earned promotion in style. Their reward for finishing as champions of the Championship is to face the champions of England on the opening day: Leeds renew their long-standing rivalry with Liverpool in a game that is sure to crackle even without the passion of fans in the stands.Those fans will hope to be back before certain highlights on the fixture schedule come around, not least either meeting with Manchester United, a transpennine rivalry that has not dimmed a jot in the Whites' absence.West Brom have not been away for anything quite as long as Leeds United but still the Baggies will have the wind in their sales after returning to the top flight. The Hawthorns has seen some fine Premier League sights over the years and this season will be no exception. They have plenty local rivalries of their own to reignite, notably highflying Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.Finally, Fulham bring Premier League football back to Craven Cottage, just a season after they sank from the top flight without trace. Scott Parker has guided them back to the big time the hard way, not that it matters at all how you get there, and the Fulham faithful will have checked out when they play local rivals Chelsea with their fingers crossed that fans will be allowed in by then.In the meantime, regulars will be watching on with the rest of us on the TV, so who will be looking out for at these newly promoted clubs?Most managers don't stick in 20-year-old loanees in goal when the biggest season in years is concluding but Bielsa is not most managers. Meslier, a France under-21 goalie, kept seven clean sheets in the club's last 10 games on loan from Lorient.Had his best season in five years at Leeds. He scored four and set up six as part of the meanest defense in the league and the 29-year-old is sure to want to make up for lost time in the top flight.The Northern Irishman was essentially Ayling on the other flank. Scored five and set up three as an almost ever present.Just arrived from Wigan Athletic, the former Everton youth player could have been at AC Milan but for a medical gone awry. The England-born US national team player is highly rated.His brace at Wembley took Fulham up and the left back offers a threat going forward and from set pieces.The London-born Nigeria international central defender scored vital goals for Slaven Bilic's side and will expect to go closer than when he featured on the bench at Arsenal.Named after one of Total Football's finest, Kabano scored five in the last five games to get Fulham up and will want to prove himself on his return to the top tier.Impressed in the Championship, where he was top assists maker, on loan from Sporting Lisbon. He was signed permanently in the summer.Top scorer for the champions. Bamford has the chance to finally prove himself after disappointment in the Premier League.A proven Premier League problem, the stocky Serbian striker will add to his 21 goals in 77 top-flight games with Newcastle and Fulham.