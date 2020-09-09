Medium-range air-defense missiles launched in live-fire tactical training

A convoy of surface-to-air missile launching trucks attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army is en route to a designated training field during a long-distance maneuver in late August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu yonghui)

A convoy of surface-to-air missile launching trucks attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army is en route to a designated training field during a long-distance maneuver in late August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu yonghui)

HQ-16 medium-range air-defense missile systems are erected at a military shooting range in desert area during a tactical training exercise conducted by an air defense brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army in late August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu yonghui)

HQ-16 medium-range air-defense missile systems are erected at a military shooting range in desert area during a tactical training exercise conducted by an air defense brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army in late August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu yonghui)

An HQ-16 medium-range air-defense missile system attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army launched a rocket into the air at a military shooting range in desert area in late August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu yonghui)