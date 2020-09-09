RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Dark signs on the horizon indicate that misfortune is heading your way. If you have any important projects lined up, now is the time to complete them. Once the storm of misfortune hits, you won't want to work on anything too sensitive. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 4, 12, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your dreams will give you hints at how your day will unfold so make sure you pay attention. Artistic endeavors will provide some much needed inspiration. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)If you treat others with respect they will do the same for you. There are bound to be exceptions to this rule, but do not allow these fools to drag you down to their level. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)It wouldn't hurt to get a checkup at the doctor's office. It may take up some of your free time, but you may also be able to head off something major. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Others may have trouble understanding your vision. While it may be difficult to follow your dreams when no one is at your side, if you persist you are bound to find like-minded individuals. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Make sure you keep a close eye on your wallet today. An unscrupulous individual may be looking to separate you from your hard-earned cash. Love will find you, even if you aren't looking. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do not allow yourself to blend into the background during group projects. You have more than your fair share to contribute when it comes to seeing things through. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Chances are high that things will not go as planned today. You will have to be willing to adapt if you want to succeed. Long-term financial investments are highly likely to provide good returns if you invest now. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do everything that is in your power to avoid credit and falling into debt. Although that credit card may help you buy that item you've had your eyes on, you will soon find yourself falling deeper into a pit that you won't be able to escape. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Your energy will increase as the day goes on, so wait a bit to tackle difficult problems. Romance is in the air today so don't be shy about saying "hi" to a stranger that catches your eye. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Do not let pride drag you down. Your friends and family can lend you hand when you need it, but you may have to show some modesty. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Constantly changing conditions will keep you on your toes as you try to adapt. Fortune will favor those who are punctual today, so make sure your watch is set right! ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)An issue you thought you had already dealt with may rear its ugly head once again. Do not waste your time by waiting around all day for someone to step in and take care of things for you. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.