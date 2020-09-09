puzzle

1 Oldest Smurf5 LAPD broadcast8 Western defense grp.12 Jacob's twin13 Elaborate 'do15 Golf bag set17 Joyous words at a celebration20 Sierra Nevada resort lake21 Prefix meaning "all"22 "Sounds good"23 Lawyer's charge25 YouTube revenue sources26 Ebb27 Reason to revisit a college hangout, perhaps32 Four-term prez33 Sir Guinness34 U.S. soldiers35 Knee injury site, briefly37 Figures out39 Dry gulches43 Screeners' org.44 Number that can only go up45 Toenail treatment, slangily46 Antipollution org.48 Enter a rough patch52 Large water containers54 Sun, in Mexico City55 Muscle spasm56 Canadian gas brand57 Engine cover59 Crystal-filled rock63 Adapts to modern life66 Flower prized in Holland67 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy film based on a Jane Austen novel68 "Gotcha"69 Chest bumps, for short?70 Mind reader's claim, briefly71 ___ a plea (bargains in court)1 Shower with snowballs2 Out of port3 Walkway4 Feature of most phone cameras5 Unreturnable serve6 Kind of stick with a spring7 Organic fuel source8 Reject9 2012-'20 TV series about a superhero archer10 Gambled (on)11 Opposite of 2-Down14 Henry or Jane of film16 More crafty18 Stiletto, for one19 Shape of a tiddlywinks piece24 Slight advantage27 Beanie Babies, once28 Bullring cheer29 Clearance event30 Greek letters after nus31 Body part hidden in "forearm"36 Fine and dandy38 Half-___ (coffee order)39 Before now40 Lease payment41 Like 4142 Number of sides on a cube44 "If I may ..."46 Fighter pilot's bailout button47 Exercise that starts in a plank position49 Arthur who won three Grand Slam singles titles50 Like a gossip's lips51 Near the top of a singer's range53 Hedgehog in video games58 Darkens60 Very, very61 ___ Blue (chess-playing computer)62 Previous partners64 Navigation gadget65 Percussive dance style

Solution