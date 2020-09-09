puzzle
ACROSS
1 Oldest Smurf
5 LAPD broadcast
8 Western defense grp.
12 Jacob's twin
13 Elaborate 'do
15 Golf bag set
17 Joyous words at a celebration
20 Sierra Nevada resort lake
21 Prefix meaning "all"
22 "Sounds good"
23 Lawyer's charge
25 YouTube revenue sources
26 Ebb
27 Reason to revisit a college hangout, perhaps
32 Four-term prez
33 Sir Guinness
34 U.S. soldiers
35 Knee injury site, briefly
37 Figures out
39 Dry gulches
43 Screeners' org.
44 Number that can only go up
45 Toenail treatment, slangily
46 Antipollution org.
48 Enter a rough patch
52 Large water containers
54 Sun, in Mexico City
55 Muscle spasm
56 Canadian gas brand
57 Engine cover
59 Crystal-filled rock
63 Adapts to modern life
66 Flower prized in Holland
67 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy film based on a Jane Austen novel
68 "Gotcha"
69 Chest bumps, for short?
70 Mind reader's claim, briefly
71 ___ a plea (bargains in court)DOWN
1 Shower with snowballs
2 Out of port
3 Walkway
4 Feature of most phone cameras
5 Unreturnable serve
6 Kind of stick with a spring
7 Organic fuel source
8 Reject
9 2012-'20 TV series about a superhero archer
10 Gambled (on)
11 Opposite of 2-Down
14 Henry or Jane of film
16 More crafty
18 Stiletto, for one
19 Shape of a tiddlywinks piece
24 Slight advantage
27 Beanie Babies, once
28 Bullring cheer
29 Clearance event
30 Greek letters after nus
31 Body part hidden in "forearm"
36 Fine and dandy
38 Half-___ (coffee order)
39 Before now
40 Lease payment
41 Like 41
42 Number of sides on a cube
44 "If I may ..."
46 Fighter pilot's bailout button
47 Exercise that starts in a plank position
49 Arthur who won three Grand Slam singles titles
50 Like a gossip's lips
51 Near the top of a singer's range
53 Hedgehog in video games
58 Darkens
60 Very, very
61 ___ Blue (chess-playing computer)
62 Previous partners
64 Navigation gadget
65 Percussive dance style
Solution