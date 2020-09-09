Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/9 19:03:40
 

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Oldest Smurf

  5 LAPD broadcast

  8 Western defense grp.

 12 Jacob's twin

 13 Elaborate 'do

 15 Golf bag set

 17 Joyous words at a celebration

 20 Sierra Nevada resort lake

 21 Prefix meaning "all"

 22 "Sounds good"

 23 Lawyer's charge

 25 YouTube revenue sources

 26 Ebb

 27 Reason to revisit a college hangout, perhaps

 32 Four-term prez

 33 Sir Guinness

 34 U.S. soldiers

 35 Knee injury site, briefly

 37 Figures out

 39 Dry gulches

 43 Screeners' org.

 44 Number that can only go up

 45 Toenail treatment, slangily

 46 Antipollution org.

 48 Enter a rough patch

 52 Large water containers

 54 Sun, in Mexico City

 55 Muscle spasm

 56 Canadian gas brand

 57 Engine cover

 59 Crystal-filled rock

 63 Adapts to modern life

 66 Flower prized in Holland

 67 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy film based on a Jane Austen novel

 68 "Gotcha"

 69 Chest bumps, for short?

 70 Mind reader's claim, briefly

 71 ___ a plea (bargains in court)

DOWN

  1 Shower with snowballs

  2 Out of port

  3 Walkway

  4 Feature of most phone cameras

  5 Unreturnable serve

  6 Kind of stick with a spring

  7 Organic fuel source

  8 Reject

  9 2012-'20 TV series about a superhero archer

 10 Gambled (on)

 11 Opposite of 2-Down

 14 Henry or Jane of film

 16 More crafty

 18 Stiletto, for one

 19 Shape of a tiddlywinks piece

 24 Slight advantage

 27 Beanie Babies, once

 28 Bullring cheer

 29 Clearance event

 30 Greek letters after nus

 31 Body part hidden in "forearm"

 36 Fine and dandy

 38 Half-___ (coffee order)

 39 Before now

 40 Lease payment

 41 Like 41

 42 Number of sides on a cube

 44 "If I may ..."

 46 Fighter pilot's bailout button

 47 Exercise that starts in a plank position

 49 Arthur who won three Grand Slam singles titles

 50 Like a gossip's lips

 51 Near the top of a singer's range

 53 Hedgehog in video games

 58 Darkens

 60 Very, very

 61 ___ Blue (chess-playing computer)

 62 Previous partners

 64 Navigation gadget

 65 Percussive dance style

Solution



 


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus