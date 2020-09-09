University in hot water over rule rationing students to one shower every 18 days

Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: Released detainee gets stuck in credit card debt due to identity theft

A university in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, has ruled that only 720 shower opportunities are available for 13,000 students each day due to a shortage of hot water from the newly constructed water supply system, which means students will only be able to take a shower every 18 days, Pear Video reported on Monday.The university's regulation was first brought to the public's attention by students from the school, who complained that the rule was unacceptable.A staff member from the university's logistics support service center said that the school has been trying to fix the problems in the water supply system and apologized for the inconvenience brought to the students.Since the new semester started after the epidemic ebbed, universities in China have implemented closed management on campus due to safety concerns. However, some internet users slammed the sealed-off management as being too rigid, saying that the school should allow students to go out to meet their basic needs.Others, including some students from the university, argued that students can still get hot water from boiler rooms and make do with bathing in dormitories.