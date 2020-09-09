Tiny mouse-size art proves a hit in Sweden

Photo: VCG

They're drawing crowds in Sweden: cute and quirky shopfronts, delis and restaurants created by a mystery art collective called "Anonymouse" that have popped up out of nowhere in some cities.The catch? You have to get down on all fours to see them, tucked away as they are at the bottom of buildings, just big enough for mice.Hidden away in knee-high crevices around the city, the works often take the form of mundane locations, such as student dorms or a restaurant, but always at a scale more welcoming to small rodents than humans. The anonymous team behind the creations has been working together for four years, and the installations, which are temporary, are exclusively made of recycled materials."It's the big world made small," social worker Bengt tells AFP.Remaining clandestine is a top priority for "Anonymouse." So when the Lund municipality commissioned some of the works, they did not even know where to send the check.They now have 26 creations to their name, including soup kitchens, antique shops and a private detective's office, though they are always temporary and usually stay up for a few months.