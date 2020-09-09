Learning Chinese

creative products/创意产品/(chuànɡyìchǎnpǐn)A: Did you know that even popsicles can be very creative?你知道冰棒也能做得很有创意吗？(nǐ zhīdào bīnɡbànɡ yěnénɡ zuòdé hěnyǒu chuànɡyìma?)B: Can you give me an example?你能举个例子吗？(nǐnénɡ jǔɡè lìzǐma?)A: The National Museum of China has produced two popsicles imitating Han Dynasty relics. They are really special.中国国家博物馆最近推出了两种仿照汉代文物制作的冰棒,非常特别。(zhōnɡɡuó ɡuójiā bówùɡuǎn zuìjìn tuīchūle liǎnɡzhǒnɡ fǎnɡzhào hàndàiwénwù zhìzuòde bīnɡbànɡ, fēichánɡ tèbié.)B: Really? What flavors are they?是吗？是什么口味呢？(shìma, shìshíme kǒuwèine?)A: They are matcha and chocolate flavored! I heard that the two flavors of the popsicles were chosen based on the color of the relics.是抹茶和巧克力口味的！我听说冰棒的这两种口味是根据文物本身的颜色选择出来的。(shì mòchá hé qiǎokèlì kǒuwèide.wǒ tīnɡshuō bīnɡbànɡde zhèliǎnɡzhǒnɡ kǒuwèi shìɡēnjù wénwù běnshēnde yánsè xuǎnzé chūláide.)B: I also heard that the Palace Museum has introduced popsicles that look like auspicious animals.听说故宫也推出过神兽模样的冰棒。(tīnɡshuō ɡùɡōnɡ yětuīchūɡuò shénshòu móyànɡde bīnɡbànɡ.）A: This type of cultural creative products are really awesome. I can't wait to see what they come up with next!这些文化创意产品太棒了。我迫不及待地想要看看他们接下来会推出什么了！(zhèxiē wénhuàchuànɡyì chǎnpǐn tàibànɡle.wǒ pòbùjídàidì xiǎnɡyàokànkàn tāmén jiēxiàlái huìtuīchū shíme!）

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT