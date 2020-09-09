'Israeli jazz dares' – Jerusalem festival plays despite pandemic

A musician performs during the Jerusalem Jazz Festival in Jerusalem, Israel on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The Jerusalem Jazz Festival opened Tuesday but, as the pandemic has stopped most flights and barred large indoor gatherings, its organizers had to do what jazz musicians do best - improvise."A lot of things are different this year," said Avishai Cohen, the co-founder and artistic director of the event now in its sixth year."First of all, there are no players coming from abroad," the tattooed and bearded trumpeter told AFP.So Cohen put together a program of 20 performances showcasing local jazz talent but also other styles, including 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai.With large indoor gatherings banned because of COVID-19, he moved the event out of the halls of the Israel Museum and into its sculpture garden, where seats were spaced to adhere to social distancing rules.He also pushed forward the date to take advantage of Jerusalem's lush evening weather before the winter chills of December, when the event is usually held."It's different from usual, but the place is magical," said Orly and Moshe Romianek, jazz fans who traveled from the north of the country to attend.The opening concert was full with a crowd of 500."This is the first time that I've attended a musical event since the start of the coronavirus," said 23-year-old Yael Lazarovitch, from Ramat-Gan in the center of Israel."It has been a long time, but it feels good - everyone follows the instructions to queue, to sit, because everyone wants to be there."From Tuesday, 40 cities and neighborhoods across Israel will return to partial lockdown due to surging coronavirus infections in the country.Tickets sold out in advance, although jazz fans who missed out were able to watch the festival on a live broadcast.While Cohen would have loved to bring in international musicians again, he said there is no shortage of local talent in Israel, including many who spent years honing their skills abroad before returning home, as he did.Pandemic or not, Cohen said, the show must go on, declaring proudly that "Israeli jazz dares."