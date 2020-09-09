Chinese opposes politicizing Beijing Winter Olympics: FM

Zhao Lijian Photo: VCG

China opposes some so-called human rights organizations' attempt to politicize sports and violate the spirit of the Olympic Charter, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday, after some organizations called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, said at a daily press conference that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games is another significant contribution of China to the Olympics.Winter sports lovers from all over the world are eager to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics. Preparations for the event are progressing smoothly, and are highly recognized by the international community, including the International Olympic Committee, Zhao said."We will work with all parties to make the Beijing Winter Olympics a splendid, extraordinary and outstanding Olympic event," he noted.Zhao made the remarks in response to a letter sent by several human rights organizations to the International Olympic Committee recently, calling on the committee to "reconsider" the qualifications of Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics due to "human rights conditions in China."Global Times