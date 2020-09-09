China's biggest airshow may go ahead as planned: sources

A Boeing booth at the Zhuhai Airshow in November 2018 Photo: IC

The Zhuhai airshow, the country's biggest airshow, may go ahead as planned, sources told the Global Times on Wednesday.China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest airshow, scheduled for November, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported early Wednesday. In a later report, it said the airshow will go ahead as originally planned, citing the event organizer.Some exhibitors reached by the Global Times said on Wednesday that they have yet to be informed about the cancellation and are still preparing for the airshow.Another source close to the organizer said the airshow will be held as scheduled.So far, there has been no official statement posted yet.China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition is held every two years and is one of the most important airshows in China. It is always held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.According to the official website in March, more than 400 companies from China, the UAE, Australia, Germany, Russia, France, Finland and the US had confirmed participation in the exhibition.Companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, ATR, Bell Helicopters, and Safran had also confirmed their participation.Caacnews.com reported in July that Boeing's indoor exhibition area would reach 300 square meters, a record high in the past 10 years.