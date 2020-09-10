Swiss suspect denies aiding in assault during last year's HK riots

Photo:VCG

A 74-year-old Swiss man appeared in a Hong Kong court on Wednesday, charged with assisting rioters, disrupting social order and assaulting a man from the Chinese mainland last October.Prosecutors said more than 100 people has gathered at Hong Kong's Central District when a man from the Chinese mainland passed Chater House and filmed the riots with his cellphone, but was later circled by rioters, some of whom were reporters.Video circulating online shows that the man was assaulted by the rioters. In response to the mob present, the victim said, "We are all Chinese," and then prepared to enter the commercial building, but the defendant, later identified as Progin Marc Gerard, a 74-year-old Swiss national, closed it.The defendant shut the glass door of the commercial building to block the entry of the victim, and then a man dressed in black rushed forward and beat the victim with his fists. Another person threw an umbrella at his head. Afterwards, the victim called police. The victim sought medical attention afterwards and confirmed that his left ear, left shoulder and other part were injured.Gerard was later charged with inciting others to disrupt social order, and he has previously denied the charges.