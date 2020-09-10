Wuhan to resume international flights on Sep 16

Students prepare to take part in the opening ceremony of a new semester at Wuhan High School in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 1, 2020. In Wuhan, a megacity once hit-hard by the novel coronavirus, a total of 2,842 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools opened their doors Tuesday to welcome about 1.4 million students. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wuhan will welcome its first international passenger flight since the pandemic on September 16, and the first outbound flight will go to Seoul, according to media reports.Currently, there are more than ten overseas carriers waiting to fly back to Wuhan in Central China's Hubei province, which was the city hardest-hit by the virus in China, according to ctdsb.net, which cited an official with the local civil aviation department.The report said all 63 overseas flights suspended services after the epidemic outbreak.Since April 8 when Wuhan lifted its lockdown, the city's aviation market has recovered significantly.By the end of August, Tianhe Airport had resumed passenger routes to 73 domestic destinations. The passenger throughput and the number of flights have risen rapidly.Currently, the highest passenger throughput in a single day is more than 60,000, and the number of takeoffs and landings in a single day is more than 450. The daily domestic passenger throughput has recovered to more than 90 percent of the same period last year, according to the report.At present, many foreign airlines have applied for the resumption of international and regional passenger routes to cities such as to Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Hanoi, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Singapore.