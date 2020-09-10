Aerial view of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in NW China

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2020 shows a view of a Buddha pavilion in Hezuo City of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a view of Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2020 shows a view of Yeliguan scenic area in Lintan County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a view of Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows a view of Sangke wetland in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a view of a scenic spot at Gaxiu Village of Gahai Town in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2020 shows a view of Azitan Village in Zho'nyin County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows a view of Sangke wetland in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2020 shows a view of Azitan Village in Zho'nyin County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2020 shows a view of Azitan Village in Zho'nyin County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Sitting on the border of Gansu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, Gannan serves as a major water conservation area for the Yellow River, the second-longest river in China. Featuring various landscapes and diverse cultures, it is an acclaimed attraction for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)