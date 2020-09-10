Mexico to Get 32mln Doses of Russian COVID Vaccine

Russia vaccine Photo:VCG

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the development of Sputnik V, announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Mexico's Landsteiner Scientific pharmaceutical company to deliver 32 million vaccines to Mexico."Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Mexico’s regulators", the statement from the fund reads.The Russian Health Ministry also said that the developers of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V are now ready to make it available for people all over the world."Russia, as the developer of the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, invites other countries, which are interested in using it for vaccinating the population, to take part in the studies. Sputnik V creators are open for dialogue and are ready to make it available for people from all over the world", Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.