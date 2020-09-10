Two quadruped robots stage performance after repair at CIFTIS

An exhibitor examines two quadruped robots after they clashed with each other during the performance at the service robots exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)

Two quadruped robots stage a performance after repair at the service robots exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)

An exhibitor examines and repairs two quadruped robots after they clashed with each other during the performance at the service robots exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)

Exhibitors examine and repair two quadruped robots after they clashed with each other during the performance at the service robots exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)