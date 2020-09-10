Huawei to reveal updated HarmonyOS operating system to counter increasing US restrictions

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, unveils the HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, during the Huawei Developer Conference held in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 9, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Less than a week before the US chipset ban on Huawei takes effect, the Chinese high tech company is set to unveil the latest version of its self-developed HarmonyOS operating system, which is widely seen as an alternative for Google's Android, and a hedge against further US moves against the Chinese tech giant.Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, is expected to unveil at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday afternoon the latest development in HarmonyOS, EMUI 11 and its own ecosystem Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core 5.0, which will enable its products to seamlessly connect to others.The development is considered to be the Chinese tech giant's indirect response to the expanded ban from the Trump administration as the tech cold war between the US and China heats up and poses a severe threat to the global supply chain, particularly as September 15, the deadline for cutting off the supply of chipsets to Huawei, looms.The US Department of Commerce issued in mid-August a new rule that would prevent Huawei from acquiring chips developed or produced with US technology and software, in a move that analysts say essentially cuts off supplies of key components for smartphones to Huawei.The new rule was an extension of an earlier ban imposed in May that barred companies from using US technology and software to make chips designed by Huawei.Some industry analysts call it "the final card" that has sparked a widespread backlash among businesses globally, as such reckless deeds by the US government could cause deep disruptions and losses for global industries and commerce.Amid the US moves, which could cut Huawei from accessing Google's Android updates and security patches, Huawei launched its self-developed HarmonyOS last year.For Huawei "to survive, it's possible to have two systems in a world," Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating chairman recently said during a meeting with the company's employees on September 2.