People lounge on Daytona Beach in US

People lounge on Daytona Beach, Florida, the United States, Sept. 7, 2020. Months into the pandemic, the United States has recorded more than 6.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases according to a tally of Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Alan Chin/Xinhua)

