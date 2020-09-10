Walnut harvest season begins in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/10 9:59:22

A farmer carries freshly-picked walnuts with a basket at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A farmer harvests walnuts from a walnut tree at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A farmer dries harvested walnuts at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A farmer dries harvested walnuts at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Farmers collect fresh walnuts from the ground at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A farmer holds harvested walnuts at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Farmers dry harvested walnuts at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Farmers collect walnuts at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Farmers peel freshly-picked walnuts at a village in Anantnag town, south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 8, 2020. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

