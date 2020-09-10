Baby being vaccinated at health center during lockdown in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/10 10:01:23

A medical staff member wearing protective gear examines a baby at a health center during a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian woman waits for her baby being vaccinated at a health center during a lockdown in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian woman has her temperature checked at a health center during a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian woman waits for her baby being vaccinated at a health center during a lockdown in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

