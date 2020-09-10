Brazil doubles daily number of deaths, cases of COVID-19

A woman tutors her daughters as they have online lessons at home in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 9, 2020. New cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, with 1,075 deaths and 35,816 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the government reported. According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from the virus in the country has reached 128,539, while there have been 4,197,889 cases. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

New cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, with 1,075 deaths and 35,816 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the government reported.On Tuesday, the government announced 504 new deaths and 14,279 new cases. The low figures were possibly due to the fact that Monday was a national holiday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from the virus in the country has reached 128,539, while there have been 4,197,889 cases.According to the National Confederation of Municipalities, Brazil has been hampered in its fight against COVID-19 due to the lack of coordination between municipalities in relaxing distancing measures.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has been the most affected by the disease, with 866,576 cases and 31,821 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 233,873 cases and 16,770 deaths, and Ceara, with 223,622 cases and 8,604 deaths.