Brazil doubles daily number of deaths, cases of COVID-19

A woman tutors her daughters as they have online lessons at home in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 9, 2020. New cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, with 1,075 deaths and 35,816 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the government reported. According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from the virus in the country has reached 128,539, while there have been 4,197,889 cases. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)
A gril has online lessons at home in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 9, 2020.
A boy carries water tanks with a wheelbarrow on a street in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 9, 2020.