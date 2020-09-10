People visit the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People visit the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People visit the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Mushrooms are on display during the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Mushrooms are on display during the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Mushrooms are on display during the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People visit the "Mushroom 2020" exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)