Local painter draws religious icons in West Bank city of Bethlehem

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows a local painter, Johnny Andonieh, drawing religious icons at his studio in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Andonieh was introduced to iconography by a monk 30 years ago. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

