Local painter draws religious icons in West Bank city of Bethlehem

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/10 10:27:38

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows a local painter, Johnny Andonieh, drawing religious icons at his studio in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Andonieh was introduced to iconography by a monk 30 years ago. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
