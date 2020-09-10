Baby chimpanzee at Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Thailand

A man plays with a baby chimpanzee at the Crocodile Farm and Zoo on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A woman feeds a baby chimpanzee at the Crocodile Farm and Zoo on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A woman feeds a baby chimpanzee at the Crocodile Farm and Zoo on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A woman feeds a baby chimpanzee at the Crocodile Farm and Zoo on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows a baby chimpanzee at the Crocodile Farm and Zoo on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)