Newly-married airmen and their brides attend group wedding ceremony in Xizang

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

15 newly-married couples arrive for group wedding ceremony in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

A newly married couple poses for a wedding photo in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)

A newly married couple poses for a wedding photo in front of the Potala Palace in Xizang Autonomous Region on August 25, 2020. An air-station and a military base of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command jointly held a group wedding ceremony for airmen and their brides on Qixi Festival, which falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month. It is known as a Chinese Valentine's Day, which is based on a romantic legend about a weaver girl and her beloved oxherd. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by An Xiaohui, Ma Huan and Lu Shuo)