Moments at IAG 2020: Chinese teams compete with their fighting spirit

Chinese participants run toward finishing line in the International Army Games 2020.

On August 25, Chinese contestants compete in "individual combat vehicle race", the second stage of the "Airborne Platoon" contest. Using Russia's combat vehicles for the first time, the crew members quickly pass through obstacles.

Chinese participant drives through muddy roads in "Masters of Armored Vehicles " contest on August 27. (Photo by Wang Shimin)

Chinese participants conduct adaptive training before "Safe Environment" contest. (Photo by Fu Daoyong)

Chinese tank crews compete in the semi-finale of "Tank Biathlon" contest on September 1.

The Chinese contestants take part in the finals of "Open Water" competition.