Suifenhe sub-area of Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone

An employee works at a workshop of a beer factory in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 9, 2020. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows a company in the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Deliverymen arrange packages of goods from Russia in the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 9, 2020. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An employee arranges products to be exported to Russia at a food processing company in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 9, 2020. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows cargo trains at a railway station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Covering an area of 19.99 square kilometers, the Suifenhe sub-area of the Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) this year has hit 308 million yuan (45 million U.S. dollars) with about 91,200 border residents participating, according to the provincial department of commerce. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)