Health authority orders to close all nightclubs, banquet halls immediately in Vancouver

A cyclist passes by a poster on the wall of a bar on Granville street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sep 9, 2020. As more evidence found nightclubs and bars are the sources led to the rebound of COVID-19 cases in Vancouver, health authority ordered to close all nightclubs and banquet halls immediately. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People stand outside of a nightclub on Granville street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sep 9, 2020. As more evidence found nightclubs and bars are the sources led to the rebound of COVID-19 cases in Vancouver, health authority ordered to close all nightclubs and banquet halls immediately. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A closing notice is posted at the entrance of a nightclub at Granville street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sep 9, 2020. As more evidence found nightclubs and bars are the sources led to the rebound of COVID-19 cases in Vancouver, health authority ordered to close all nightclubs and banquet halls immediately. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A man walks past a nightclub at Granville street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sep 9, 2020. As more evidence found nightclubs and bars are the sources led to the rebound of COVID-19 cases in Vancouver, health authority ordered to close all nightclubs and banquet halls immediately. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)