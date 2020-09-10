Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: VCG

On Tuesday night in Stockholm, Cristiano Ronaldo did what he has done so many times before. Not just scoring against Sweden for Portugal in a completive game - though he does have a history of that - but making history.The veteran forward scored twice and in some style to secure a 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over the Swedes, and joining an elusive club in the process.His first goal, a free kick from just outside the area was his 100th Portugal goal. His second, also from outside the area, was his 101st in international football.Football's great and good have been quick to congratulate the Juventus forward on becoming only the second men's player to reach 100 official international goals, following in the footsteps of former Iran star Ali Daei who has 108 goals.Several women have joined the 100 club with Canada's Christine Sinclair leading the way on 186 goals in 296 internationals. Former US star Abby Wambach hit 184, teammate Mia Hamm 158 and Kristine Lilly 130 in a record 352 games for the US. German legend Birgit Prinz scored 128 and Carli Lloyd, the highest-placed current international, has a long way to go to overhaul Sinclair from 123 goals.Scotland's Julie Fleeting has scored more than Daei on 116 while both Brazil's Marta (108) and US forward Alex Morgan (107), who are still playing, should surpass the Iranian. In total there are 17 women - including China's Sun Wen and Han Duan - with more than 100 international goals.Perhaps that makes what Ronaldo has done all the more worth celebrating, with FIFA taking up the mantle on social media. It was as if they had all of the interviews with the beautiful game's most important talking heads ready to go waiting for him to meet the feat.Fortunately for FIFA, not even the COVID-19 delay nor the passage of time was going to prevent the 35-year-old for too long.Remarkably Ronaldo appears to be getting better with age. His 50th goal came in June 2014, 11 years after making his debut for the national team. His 100th and 101st came barely six years later - and may have even been sooner had the Euro 2020 tournament and preceding friendlies not been moved for the global coronavirus pandemic.Pele, who claims over 1,000 club goals during his illustrious career, was among the first to reach out."I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations, Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey," the Brazilian wrote on Twitter.Pele's fellow Brazilian Roberto Carlos joined in with a video message shared by FIFA. "100 goals, man! It's more than deserved," the former Real Madrid left-back said. "Wonderful career, great professional, great person. Congratulations and enjoy this moment. Keep on giving us all happiness."While Carlos was gone before this Ronaldo arrived at the Bernabeu from Old Trafford in 2009, his successor for the Brazil left-back berth Marcelo was a longtime teammate of the Portuguese at Real Madrid."My brother that football gave me, I'm so happy to be able to be here, congratulating you on 100 goals for the national team," Marcelo said in another FIFA video. "I know what you've done for your national team and what you keep doing."Another former teammate, Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand, got in on the act."Some players don't even get 100 goals in their whole career. This isn't even about your club goals, this is just the national team. It's crazy," Ferdinand told FIFA.But it was another former Manchester United player, one who also featured for Portugal alongside Ronaldo that offered the most heartfelt congratulations."It's a fantastic feat, something normal for you. For me, it gives me enormous pride to be part of your story," former Portugal and Manchester United teammate Luis Nani told FIFA. "The story of the greatest of all time," he finished.It was interesting that Nani, now with the Orlando City in the Major League Soccer, did not play up his role in stopping Ronaldo scoring against Spain in a Lisbon friendly. That goal was chalked off after Ronaldo's chip into the net, after beating several Spanish players, was all too eagerly followed up by Nani who fired home from an offside position.Nani apologized at the time of Portugal's 4-0 friendly win in November 2010. "I touched the ball because I thought I wasn't offside. Everything happened so quickly," Nani explained. "After having time to think about it I apologized to Ronaldo. It was a great piece of play and I shouldn't have ruined it."Ronaldo was upset at the time, throwing his captain's armband to the ground in fury. He was on just 25 international goals at the time and failed to get on the scoresheet that night - never mind the quality of the goal where he sent Gerard Pique out for the new Shakira CD and scooped the ball over World Cup winning-goalkeeper Iker Casillas, seemingly into the net."I don't understand, even a blind man could see it was a goal. The ball was half a meter into the net," he told Spain's Marca at the time. "I don't know if it's a coincidence or not but my best goals with the national team are being disallowed. I remember an overhead kick in the Bessa stadium which wasn't given."Plenty more have been given since and there is every chance he is not done yet."I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now [I'll go] for the record. It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way," Ronaldo said after the historic Sweden game.Next stop for him is goal 110 and the title of men's international top scorer. How long that will take is up for debate but surely even Ronaldo can't top Sinclair's record?