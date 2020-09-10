Journalist found decapitated in Mexico

A journalist was found decapitated Wednesday in a violence-plagued area of eastern Mexico, police said, the latest in a string of killings in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters.Julio Valdivia of the newspaper El Mundo de Veracruz is the fifth journalist slain in Mexico in 2020, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).Valdivia's body was found with his motorcycle on a train track in a mountainous area of the municipality of Tezonapa, according to his newspaper.AFP