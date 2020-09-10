Afghanistan VP lightly wounded

Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh sustained minor injuries Wednesday when an explosion that targeted his convoy killed at least 10 people, as government-backed negotiators and the Taliban prepared to meet in Doha for long-delayed talks.The attack in the capital Kabul was quickly condemned as an attempt to frustrate the peace process, with top Afghan and foreign officials calling for an end to violence so negotiations can proceed.In a video posted on Facebook soon after the explosion, Saleh, an outspoken Taliban critic, said he had been traveling to his office when his convoy was attacked.AFP