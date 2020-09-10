Suicide bomb attack kills 3 in Somalia
Source: AFP Published: 2020/9/10 16:43:42
Three people were killed and seven were injured on Wednesday when a suicide bomber walked into a Mogadishu restaurant and blew himself up, a government spokesman said.
Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar said the attacker targeted the Blue Sky restaurant near the Mogadishu National Theatre.
Witnesses said security forces cordoned off the scene after the blast, temporarily suspending movement in the area.
There was no immediate claim for the attack.
